Anastasiia

About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with Moscow's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Kuznetsky Most atelier and finding a coat so perfectly cut it made me question every foreign brand I'd ever owned. I know every emerging Russian designer worth knowing, from the experimental studios of Flacon to the quietly brilliant names showing at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia. My passion is connecting people with pieces and places that feel genuinely Muscovite — sharp, unexpected, and impossible to find anywhere else.