About

I used to work as a food critic for seven years before deciding that writing about great meals was far less satisfying than actually sharing them with someone. My passion is knowing exactly which chef in Moscow is doing something genuinely surprising right now — the hidden Georgian place in Zamoskvorechye, the sushi counter where you need to call three weeks ahead, the bistro that opened last month and already has a waiting list. For me, a perfect evening always begins with the right table.