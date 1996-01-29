About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with Moscow's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Patriarch Ponds atelier and finding a coat that made me feel like the city itself had been tailored around me. I know every emerging designer tucked into the city's courtyards and lofts, from Kuznetsky Most to the hidden concept stores of Sretenka, and I can tell instantly which piece will make you look like you've always belonged here. My passion is connecting people with clothes and creators that carry a real story — not a label, but a feeling.