About

Moscow is a city that wears its seasons like different outfits — brash and golden in summer, hushed and blue under January snow, restless when spring finally cracks the ice. I keep track of when the parks light up for winter, which courtyards fill with music in June, and where the first autumn markets appear before anyone else notices. What I want is for you to feel the city breathing with the year, so you're never just passing through, but arriving at exactly the right moment.