About

Other cities show you their best facades and call it a day, but Moscow keeps its finest secrets in the courtyards behind those facades — the crumbling Art Nouveau doorways, the Soviet mosaics hiding in metro tunnels, the merchant mansions tucked into lanes nobody photographs. I know which archways open onto silence and which rooftops let you read the whole city like a map. Walk with me and I want you to feel that quiet thrill of being let in on something the crowds will never see.