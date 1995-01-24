About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with Moscow's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Kuznetsky Most studio and finding a coat so perfectly constructed it made me question everything I thought I knew about dressing well. I know every young designer worth knowing here, from the ones quietly selling out of their apartments to the few who've made it onto international radar, and I love nothing more than introducing people to pieces they'll wear for a decade. Shopping in this city rewards the curious, and I know exactly where to look.