About

I still remember standing in front of a Malevich canvas at the Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val when I was nineteen, feeling like the floor had shifted beneath me — that moment never left me. Now I spend my days tracking down private vernissages in Zamoskvorechye lofts, knowing which curators are worth befriending and exactly when the good exhibitions open before the crowds arrive. My passion is showing people the Moscow that lives between the official museum labels and the raw, quietly radical art scene that most visitors never find.