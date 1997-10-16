About

I still remember the exact moment I fell in love with Moscow's fashion scene — stumbling into a tiny Kuznetsky Most showroom and finding a coat so perfectly cut it made every European brand feel suddenly irrelevant. I know every independent atelier, vintage treasure, and emerging designer worth your attention in this city, from Patriarshy Ponds to the hidden corners of Kitay-Gorod. My passion is connecting people with the makers and pieces that feel genuinely Moscow — sharp, layered, and nothing like what you'd expect.