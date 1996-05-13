About

Moscow keeps a different rhythm each season, and I've learned to read it—the way January snow softens Patriarch's Ponds into something quiet, how July nights stretch long over rooftop terraces near Chistye Prudy. I know when the first frost makes mulled wine at the winter markets taste like it should, and when spring cracks open Gorky Park with everyone spilling outside at once. Ask me in October, and I'll take you to a courtyard near Kitay-Gorod where the maples turn gold and nobody's found it yet.