About

I used to sneak into Soviet-era research institute canteens as a teenager just to see what was behind closed doors — turns out, that habit never left me. Now I spend my days mapping Moscow's invisible layer: the wine bars hidden inside 1930s constructivist buildings, the supper clubs that change locations weekly, the rooftop gardens that don't exist on any app. If you want the city that Muscovites quietly keep to themselves, I know exactly where the right doors are — and how to open them.