About

I still remember the moment I stumbled into a tiny atelier on Sretenka and watched a designer hand-stitch a coat that would later appear on the cover of Vogue Russia — that's when I understood Moscow's fashion scene operates on its own unapologetic terms. I know every concept store, sample sale, and emerging label worth your time, from the bold minimalism of Walk of Shame to the hidden showrooms most people walk past without a second glance. My passion is connecting people with pieces that feel genuinely Moscow — not a copy of anywhere else.