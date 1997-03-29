About

Moscow doesn't reveal itself the way other cities do — it hides its best faces behind courtyard gates and unmarked doors, layering Constructivist lines over merchant mansions over Stalin's heavy stone. I've spent years learning which archways lead somewhere worth going, tracing how the light falls on a facade at a particular hour. Ask me about the tiled staircase in a Kitay-gorod building most people walk past, or the quiet moment when the Melnikov House glows against a grey afternoon sky.