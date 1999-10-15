Мишель
Moscow
About
Every morning I walk through the city with my eyes wide open — a new exhibition poster, a courtyard gallery I hadn't noticed before, a light installation hiding behind a brutalist façade. I know Moscow's art scene the way others know their own kitchen: the underground spaces that matter, the curators worth following, the openings where something real actually happens. My passion is showing people that culture here moves fast and runs deep — you just need to know where to look.