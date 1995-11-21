About

There's a door on Patriarch's Ponds with no sign, no handle you'd notice, and behind it is a supper club where Moscow's most interesting people actually go after midnight — I found it by following the right person home from a gallery opening three years ago. I've spent years collecting these places: the bathhouse that doesn't appear on any app, the rooftop bar that texts you the address the afternoon of. If you want Moscow the way people who live it really know it, I can take you there.