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Louis the Claw in Moscow

Louis the Claw

About

A New Orleans–style restaurant-bar at the Marco Polo Hotel. Two halls: a bar with retro DJ sets and cocktails, and a restaurant with jazz, stand-up, and live shows. On weekends, enjoy jazz concerts and burlesque shows with original programs.

Features

Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Live music
DJ sets
Seating
Terrace

Contacts

Спиридоньевский пер., 9 строение 1, Москва, 123001
89262446452

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 00:00