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RU

Noor Electro in Moscow

Noor Electro

About

A classic cocktail bar offering signature drinks, a basement dance floor, a summer courtyard, and breakfast until 5 PM. Start your day with coffee and toast, enjoy dinner with cocktails, or dance until dawn.

Features

Wi-Fi
Seating
Terrace
DJ sets
Live music
Accepts cards
Cash
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine list

Contacts

Тверская ул., 23, стр. 1, Москва
+7 (903) 136-76-86

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 03:00
Tuesday10:00 - 03:00
Wednesday10:00 - 03:00
Thursday10:00 - 03:00
Friday10:00 - 03:00
Saturday10:00 - 03:00
Sunday10:00 - 03:00