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The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow

The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts

About

The A. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts is the Moscow Museum of Foreign Art, founded by professor of Moscow University Ivan Tsvetaev in 1912. The museum building was designed by architect Roman Klein in a neoclassical style in the form of an ancient temple.

Features

Wi-Fi

Contacts

ул. Волхонка, 12, Москва, 119019
84956979578

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday11:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 20:00