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Cafe Pushkin in Moscow

Cafe Pushkin

About

A legendary restaurant of Russian noble cuisine, set in a historic mansion that recreates the atmosphere of the 19th century. The menu features classic Russian dishes with refined presentation, offering a true taste of aristocratic Moscow.

Features

Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Accepts cards
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

Тверской б-р, 26А, Москва, 125009
84957390033

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00