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RU

Bruno in Moscow

Bruno

About

A premium American-style steakhouse offering top-quality steaks from Argentina, Japan, and Russia. The dry-aging cabinet features Ribeye, Tenderloin, and Porterhouse cuts.

Features

Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Cash
Wi-Fi
Valet parking
Parking
Table reservations
Full bar
Wine list
Seating

Contacts

Неглинная ул., 14. 1А, Москва, 119019
84958189888

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00