Peshi in Moscow
About
A premium restaurant in the heart of Moscow, renowned for its selection of the freshest seafood. The menu features oysters, crabs, lobsters, and rare fish delivered from around the world. With its modern interiors and an open ice display,
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
ул. Охотный Ряд, 2, Москва, 109012
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00