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Londri in Moscow

Londri

About

The restaurant is located in a former laundry, giving it a unique charm. Whitewashed walls, “wrinkled” columns, a marble tablecloth, and a monochrome outfit create a European ambiance.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Дмитровский пер., 11, Москва, 127051
84951898889

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 00:00
Tuesday09:00 - 00:00
Wednesday09:00 - 00:00
Thursday09:00 - 00:00
Friday09:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 00:00
Sunday09:00 - 00:00