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RU

Dr. Zhivago in Moscow

Dr. Zhivago

About

A stylish grand café at the National Hotel, offering a modern take on Russian cuisine. The menu balances authentic traditions with contemporary flavors.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi

Contacts

ул. Моховая, 15с1, Москва, 125009
84999220100

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00