Dr. Zhivago in Moscow
About
A stylish grand café at the National Hotel, offering a modern take on Russian cuisine. The menu balances authentic traditions with contemporary flavors.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Contacts
ул. Моховая, 15с1, Москва, 125009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00