Coffeemania in Moscow
About
An iconic Moscow café-restaurant chain with great coffee, fresh pastries, and all-day breakfasts. The menu features signature drinks and European and Asian cuisine in stylish interiors.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Большая Никитская ул., 13, Москва
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00