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Coffeemania in Moscow

Coffeemania

About

An iconic Moscow café-restaurant chain with great coffee, fresh pastries, and all-day breakfasts. The menu features signature drinks and European and Asian cuisine in stylish interiors.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Большая Никитская ул., 13, Москва
+7 (499) 495-15-74

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00