ESHAK in Moscow
About
A space where comfort meets vibrant cuisine and thoughtful hospitality: European elegance blends with Eastern warmth, panoramic interiors come together with a lively atmosphere, DJ sets, karaoke and shows, while a diverse menu brings together Eastern, Caucasian, and European dishes — from plov and kebabs to tiramisu and baklava — so every guest finds something to enjoy.
Features
Parking
Wi-Fi
Vegetarian dishes
Table reservations
Suitable for events
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
DJ sets
Live music
Air conditioning
Panoramic view
Seating
Cash
Accepts cards
Contacts
Рублёвское ш., 42к1, Москва, 121609
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 06:00
Saturday12:00 - 06:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00