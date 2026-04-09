Cafe Pushkin in Moscow
About
A legendary restaurant of Russian noble cuisine, set in a historic mansion that recreates the atmosphere of the 19th century. The menu features classic Russian dishes with refined presentation, offering a true taste of aristocratic Moscow.
Features
Полный бар
Винная карта
Коктейльная карта
Живая музыка
Принимают карты
Наличные
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Contacts
Тверской б-р, 26А, Москва, 125009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 00:00
Tuesday00:00 - 00:00
Wednesday00:00 - 00:00
Thursday00:00 - 00:00
Friday00:00 - 00:00
Saturday00:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 00:00