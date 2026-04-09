Peshi in Moscow
About
A premium restaurant in the heart of Moscow, renowned for its selection of the freshest seafood. The menu features oysters, crabs, lobsters, and rare fish delivered from around the world. With its modern interiors and an open ice display,
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Наличные
Живая музыка
Винная карта
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Можно с животными
Contacts
ул. Охотный Ряд, 2, Москва, 109012
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00