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Peshi in Moscow

Peshi

About

A premium restaurant in the heart of Moscow, renowned for its selection of the freshest seafood. The menu features oysters, crabs, lobsters, and rare fish delivered from around the world. With its modern interiors and an open ice display,

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Принимают карты
Наличные
Живая музыка
Винная карта
Полный бар
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Wi-Fi
Парковка
Можно с животными

Contacts

ул. Охотный Ряд, 2, Москва, 109012
89256444401
peshi.moscow

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00