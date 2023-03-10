Luxury cars for rent in Munich
A premium car combines effortless city mobility with the freedom to explore beyond Munich. It is well suited to business appointments, special events, countryside escapes, and private journeys across Bavaria.
What we offer
A premium vehicle in Munich can serve as much more than urban transportation. Business appointments can easily be combined with a drive to an Alpine resort, lake, or neighbouring destination.
- BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class provide refined comfort for corporate schedules, airport transfers, and executive meetings.
- Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover, and similar models are well suited to longer Bavarian routes.
- Performance cars offer a more engaging option for clients who prefer to drive themselves.
- Chauffeur-driven trips to the Alps and surrounding regions can be arranged around a personalised timetable.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
For business travellers, a chauffeur can turn travel time into useful working time. The driving is handled separately, leaving more room for meetings, calls, and preparation.
- Executive transportation for negotiations, conferences, and corporate events.
- Private journeys between Munich and other regional destinations without having to drive the full distance yourself.
- Individual chauffeur arrangements for Alpine trips and private events, with service duration adapted to the itinerary.
Additional services
Additional options are suited to clients using a vehicle for business programmes, events, or travel beyond the city. Arrangements can be structured around specific dates and commitments.
- Travel to private country residences, golf clubs, and Bavarian resort destinations.
- Executive vehicles for exhibitions, conferences, and corporate occasions.
- Coordinated transportation for private events involving several invited guests.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
A premium vehicle should meet high standards throughout every stage of the rental.
- Regular technical maintenance.
- Pre-delivery vehicle checks.
- Condition and equipment control.
- Professional chauffeurs for chauffeur-driven services.
Rent for special occasions
An executive vehicle is particularly fitting when an occasion combines formal protocol with personal comfort.
- Opera, theatre, and concert evenings.
- Business receptions and official events.
- Journeys to private celebrations outside the city.
- Premium transportation for occasions requiring polished presentation.
The right vehicle maintains a consistent level of quality throughout the event.