We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Nobu Fifty Seven in New York

Nobu Fifty Seven

About

Famous Japanese-Peruvian restaurant on 57th Street. Modern interior, exclusive dishes and business atmosphere attract connoisseurs of fine cuisine and stylish meetings.

Features

Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
+12127573000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:45 - 22:15
Tuesday11:45 - 22:15
Wednesday11:45 - 22:15
Thursday11:45 - 22:15
Friday11:45 - 23:15
Saturday11:45 - 23:15
Sunday11:45 - 22:15