Nobu Fifty Seven in New York
About
Famous Japanese-Peruvian restaurant on 57th Street. Modern interior, exclusive dishes and business atmosphere attract connoisseurs of fine cuisine and stylish meetings.
Features
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:45 - 22:15
Tuesday11:45 - 22:15
Wednesday11:45 - 22:15
Thursday11:45 - 22:15
Friday11:45 - 23:15
Saturday11:45 - 23:15
Sunday11:45 - 22:15