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The Dead Rabbit in New York

The Dead Rabbit

About

Famous Irish pub and cocktail bar in Lower Manhattan, known for its cocktails and atmosphere. Classic Irish decor, cozy and creative drink menu.

Features

Live music
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

30 Water St, New York, NY 10004
+19175405228

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 03:00
Saturday11:00 - 03:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00