The Dead Rabbit in New York
About
Famous Irish pub and cocktail bar in Lower Manhattan, known for its cocktails and atmosphere. Classic Irish decor, cozy and creative drink menu.
Features
Live music
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
30 Water St, New York, NY 10004
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 03:00
Saturday11:00 - 03:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00