Little Alley in New York
About
A New York City restaurant featuring American cuisine with international touches. Seasonal specialties, wines and craft beers in a stylish, casual atmosphere.
Features
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Accepts cards
Seating
Contacts
550 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:15
Tuesday11:00 - 21:15
Wednesday11:00 - 21:15
Thursday11:00 - 21:15
Friday11:00 - 21:45
Saturday11:00 - 21:45
Sunday11:00 - 21:15