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RU

Little Alley in New York

Little Alley

About

A New York City restaurant featuring American cuisine with international touches. Seasonal specialties, wines and craft beers in a stylish, casual atmosphere.

Features

Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Accepts cards
Seating

Contacts

550 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
+16469983976

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 21:15
Tuesday11:00 - 21:15
Wednesday11:00 - 21:15
Thursday11:00 - 21:15
Friday11:00 - 21:45
Saturday11:00 - 21:45
Sunday11:00 - 21:15