Luxury cars for rent in Nice
A luxury car is a natural complement to a Côte d’Azur itinerary, making travel between Nice, Cannes, Monaco, and private resorts effortless. Whether the schedule is business-focused or purely leisure, the vehicle can be selected around your plans.
What we offer
The French Riviera makes it easy to change the character of a day. A morning appointment in Nice can naturally lead into a coastal drive or an afternoon in Monaco.
- Convertibles and elegant coupés are a natural choice for scenic journeys along the Côte d’Azur.
- Spacious luxury SUVs provide additional comfort for families and travel with luggage.
- Mercedes-Maybach and other executive models are available for business appointments, events, and private transfers.
- Chauffeur service can connect Nice with Cannes, Antibes, Monaco, and other Riviera destinations according to an individual itinerary.
Contact us in any convenient way
Through a website, phone or messenger, or in a mobile application through a personal Lifestyle manager
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will help you choose the perfect car considering your wishes and the purpose of the rental
Delivery
We will deliver the car to a place convenient for you, be it your home, office or airport.
Payment
Payment is possible online or upon receipt of the car, as well as through secure payment systems.
Advantages of working with us
Services with a driver
Private chauffeur service is particularly convenient when one day includes several destinations along the French Riviera. There is no need to return to the starting point or arrange separate transport after every stop.
- Collection from events in Cannes can be coordinated around the exact time you wish to leave.
- Nice, Antibes, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and Monaco can be connected within one privately arranged itinerary.
- Evening transportation can include direct collection from restaurants, clubs, and event venues.
Additional services
A premium vehicle can form part of an itinerary combining the Côte d’Azur, gastronomy, art, and private events. Additional arrangements allow several different experiences to be brought together within one journey.
- Bespoke Côte d’Azur routes with selected stops in coastal towns.
- Vehicles for festival occasions, private parties, and fashion productions.
- Trips to Provençal wineries and selected private culinary experiences.
Guarantee of your comfort and safety
Confidence throughout the journey matters particularly when travelling between Nice and destinations along the French Riviera. Regular maintenance supports fleet reliability, while an additional pre-delivery check confirms that the selected vehicle is ready.
Rent for special occasions
Along the French Riviera, the vehicle can be an important part of the visual impression and rhythm of a special day.
- Evening events at luxury hotels and private clubs.
- Social occasions and formal dinners.
- Special coastal journeys marking an important date.
- Transportation for events in Monaco, Cannes, and other prestigious destinations.
An elegant vehicle keeps the entire journey feeling effortless and exclusive.