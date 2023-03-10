Private jet for rent in Nice
Private aviation allows a journey to begin at a pace that suits you, whether you are travelling for a short visit, a business appointment, or an extended getaway. A personalised schedule and a high degree of privacy make the flight comfortable, discreet, and seamlessly integrated into the wider itinerary.
What we offer
A private charter makes the French Riviera a convenient base for travel across the Mediterranean and Europe. Routes can be arranged around business appointments, the yachting season, major events, or private leisure plans.
- Flights connecting Nice with Paris, Geneva, London, and other European centres.
- Private travel to Mediterranean islands and resort destinations.
- Charter solutions for international events and business engagements.
- Aircraft arrangements for private groups and yachting itineraries.
- Long-haul travel to North America and other international regions.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
A journey to the French Riviera can begin with the same relaxed, private atmosphere passengers expect upon arrival, rather than changing pace once onboard. Light Mediterranean-inspired catering with meals and beverages selected in advance.
- A spacious cabin suited to relaxing, socialising, or simply enjoying the journey.
- Personal attention from the crew without unnecessary formality.
- Business travellers can have a quiet working environment prepared for uninterrupted focus.
Additional services
The French Riviera makes it easy to combine relaxed coastal living with cultural events and private excursions.
- Private yacht outings between Nice, Monaco, and selected smaller destinations along the coast.
- Access arrangements for art events, private functions, and distinctive cultural venues across the region.
- Bespoke journeys into Provence, including wineries, gastronomic restaurants, and private estates.
Additional services reveal the Côte d’Azur through more than its famous coastline. A day at sea, an evening in Provence, or an intimate cultural experience can each become part of a highly personal itinerary.
Directions and routes
The Mediterranean coast provides an ideal starting point for itineraries that combine business appointments, resort stays, and several European stops within one carefully planned journey.
- Private flights to Monaco, Geneva, Paris, and Milan for efficient business travel.
- Direct travel to a private residence, marina, or resort without unnecessary intermediate transfers.
- Long-haul connections to Dubai, New York, and other international destinations arranged around the traveller’s own schedule.
Why choose us
Nice is a natural gateway to the French Riviera, making seamless coordination between the flight and the rest of the itinerary particularly valuable.
- Strong knowledge of travel patterns between Nice, Monaco, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and other Riviera destinations.
- Aviation partners are selected in line with international safety and operational standards.
- An experienced team accustomed to serving clients who value discretion, efficiency, and personal attention.
- Flight arrangements can be integrated with accommodation, ground transportation, and private experiences across the Riviera.
Safety and standards
On highly sought-after leisure routes, the quality of private aviation is often reflected in the consistency of preparation and the precision of operational decisions.
- Planning takes seasonal airport demand, weather, and air traffic conditions into account.
- Aircraft must meet the required technical and operational standards.
- Crew qualifications and operator procedures are aligned with international safety requirements.
A journey to the Côte d’Azur should begin with the same effortless feeling that awaits after landing: no unnecessary friction, delays, or logistical distractions.