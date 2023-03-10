Luxury villas in Nice
Some settings make beautiful living feel entirely natural. Light filled interiors, open terraces, and French ease create that atmosphere without resorting to overt luxury or unnecessary formality.
What we offer
The French Riviera lends itself to villa living that feels elegant yet completely natural. Light, outdoor living, privacy, and effortless entertaining all play an important role in the selection.
- Properties for acquisition with distinctive architecture and refined finishes.
- Homes designed for family living and entertaining guests.
- Villa rentals with pools, gardens, and panoramic terraces.
- Residences suited to seasonal escapes or extended stays on the coast.
- Privately arranged viewings and property searches built around your lifestyle.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
The French Riviera offers several distinct interpretations of villa living, from panoramic hillside residences to secluded coastal estates surrounded by gardens.
- Mont Boron — leafy slopes, sea views, and private homes with an unmistakably secluded character.
- Cimiez — elegant surroundings, historic villas, mature gardens, and a quieter residential rhythm.
- Cap de Nice — a rare coastal setting combining immediate access to the sea with residential privacy.
- Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — an exceptional choice for generous villas, landscaped grounds, and the full Riviera experience.
Additional services
The Côte d’Azur calls for effortless access to the sea, refined leisure, and a service structure that keeps pace with an active social calendar.
- Private yacht charters along the coast and between Riviera resorts.
- Curated access to restaurants, beach clubs, and exclusive events.
- Helicopter transfers between Nice, Monaco, Cannes, and Saint-Tropez.
- Personal shopping assistance and chauffeur-driven vehicles for private outings.
Why choose us
The Riviera invites a relaxed pace, while thoughtful planning keeps the entire experience effortless and refined.
- Dining, beach clubs, galleries, and private events are chosen around the client’s personal tastes.
- Coastal journeys, yacht outings, and bespoke itineraries across the French Riviera can be arranged.
- A dedicated manager coordinates additional requests and remains available throughout the stay.
Services for villa owners
In a resort market, a property’s reputation is built through the consistency of every stay rather than a single successful booking.
- International positioning aimed at clients seeking a sophisticated private escape.
- Supervision of property preparation, household staff, and between-stay operations.
- Ongoing relationships with returning guests and individually negotiated arrangements.
- Support when moving between rental and resale strategies.
Transaction security guarantee
For a short-term villa rental, clients should have a clear picture of the financial structure and the rules governing the property before committing.
- Review of pricing, deposits, additional charges, and cancellation terms.
- Clarification of rules concerning guests, staff, events, and specific areas of the residence.
- Confirmation that the final contract corresponds to the agreed offer.