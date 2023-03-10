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Luxury yachts for rent in Nice

Azure waters, a gentle breeze, and the Riviera coastline make yachting feel like the natural expression of coastal life. The experience suits an intimate day for two, an elegant gathering, or a long summer evening at sea.

What we offer

A day on the Riviera can revolve around leisure, dining, coastal scenery, or a private occasion.

  • Yachts for coastal cruising and journeys between Riviera resorts.
  • Sunset itineraries with dinner and onboard hospitality.
  • Vessels for intimate events, family celebrations, and business gatherings.
  • Larger options for extended charters and bigger groups.

Available vessels are matched to guest numbers and preferred duration.

Motor yachts
Motor yachts
Sailing yachts
Sailing yachts
Catamarans
Catamarans
Luxury megayachts
Luxury megayachts

Request

You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.

Personal manager will help you

A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.

Coordinate

We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)

Payment

Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.

Advantages of working with us

Exclusive yacht fleet
Only the best and modern premium class yachts
High level of service
Our team ensures a personal approach and professionalism at every stage.
Complete confidentiality
We guarantee the privacy and security of your events.
Individual routes
We design trips that match your desires.

Crew and on-board service

Along the French Riviera, the most refined service is often the one you barely notice. The crew prepares everything required for the day on the water and maintains a consistent level of comfort, from morning coffee to the return to port.

  • Personalised service tailored to individual guest preferences.
  • Breakfast, lunch, aperitifs, and drinks with menus arranged in advance.
  • Yacht preparation for private gatherings, celebrations, or relaxed time at sea.

Additional services

A day on the water can revolve around a long lunch, an unhurried coastal stop, or an elegant evening afloat. The character of the experience comes through in the details — thoughtful food, a well-stocked bar, music, and somewhere special to go afterwards.

  • Mediterranean dining with oysters, seafood, seasonal vegetables, and French desserts.
  • A private bar featuring champagne, cocktails, and wines selected to complement the menu.
  • Music ranging from a live performance to a DJ set or a carefully curated playlist.
  • A restaurant or beach-club table secured for the continuation of the evening ashore.

Routes and destinations

The Côte d’Azur makes it easy to build a varied itinerary without spending the day on long passages. From Nice, the route can move east towards Monaco or west towards Antibes and the Lérins Islands.

  • Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — a compact itinerary through sheltered bays, villas, and dramatic headlands.
  • Beaulieu-sur-Mer to Monaco — continue east along the coast with the option of ending the charter in the Principality.
  • Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, and Cap d’Antibes — a more relaxed western route with time for swimming and lunch.
  • Cannes and the Lérins Islands — the islands of Sainte-Marguerite and Saint-Honorat provide a quieter counterpoint to the Riviera’s resorts.

Yachts for special occasions

The French Riviera lends itself to occasions defined by beauty, ease, and impeccable atmosphere. A yacht can host a short reception or become the setting for an entire day at sea.

  • Welcome guests aboard for cocktails before an evening event on the Riviera.
  • Milestone celebrations and anniversaries framed by a long lunch, swimming in quiet coves, and relaxed time on deck.
  • Photograph jewellery, watches, or a fashion collection in the soft Mediterranean light.

The coastline and sea provide a naturally elegant setting for occasions worth marking.