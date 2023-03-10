Luxury yachts for rent in Nice
Azure waters, a gentle breeze, and the Riviera coastline make yachting feel like the natural expression of coastal life. The experience suits an intimate day for two, an elegant gathering, or a long summer evening at sea.
What we offer
A day on the Riviera can revolve around leisure, dining, coastal scenery, or a private occasion.
- Yachts for coastal cruising and journeys between Riviera resorts.
- Sunset itineraries with dinner and onboard hospitality.
- Vessels for intimate events, family celebrations, and business gatherings.
- Larger options for extended charters and bigger groups.
Available vessels are matched to guest numbers and preferred duration.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
Along the French Riviera, the most refined service is often the one you barely notice. The crew prepares everything required for the day on the water and maintains a consistent level of comfort, from morning coffee to the return to port.
- Personalised service tailored to individual guest preferences.
- Breakfast, lunch, aperitifs, and drinks with menus arranged in advance.
- Yacht preparation for private gatherings, celebrations, or relaxed time at sea.
Additional services
A day on the water can revolve around a long lunch, an unhurried coastal stop, or an elegant evening afloat. The character of the experience comes through in the details — thoughtful food, a well-stocked bar, music, and somewhere special to go afterwards.
- Mediterranean dining with oysters, seafood, seasonal vegetables, and French desserts.
- A private bar featuring champagne, cocktails, and wines selected to complement the menu.
- Music ranging from a live performance to a DJ set or a carefully curated playlist.
- A restaurant or beach-club table secured for the continuation of the evening ashore.
Routes and destinations
The Côte d’Azur makes it easy to build a varied itinerary without spending the day on long passages. From Nice, the route can move east towards Monaco or west towards Antibes and the Lérins Islands.
- Nice, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat — a compact itinerary through sheltered bays, villas, and dramatic headlands.
- Beaulieu-sur-Mer to Monaco — continue east along the coast with the option of ending the charter in the Principality.
- Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, and Cap d’Antibes — a more relaxed western route with time for swimming and lunch.
- Cannes and the Lérins Islands — the islands of Sainte-Marguerite and Saint-Honorat provide a quieter counterpoint to the Riviera’s resorts.
Yachts for special occasions
The French Riviera lends itself to occasions defined by beauty, ease, and impeccable atmosphere. A yacht can host a short reception or become the setting for an entire day at sea.
- Welcome guests aboard for cocktails before an evening event on the Riviera.
- Milestone celebrations and anniversaries framed by a long lunch, swimming in quiet coves, and relaxed time on deck.
- Photograph jewellery, watches, or a fashion collection in the soft Mediterranean light.
The coastline and sea provide a naturally elegant setting for occasions worth marking.