Bosendorfer Lounge in Orlando
About
An upscale, European-style jazz lounge in the lobby of the Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando. It features a refined Vienna Secession design and the iconic Imperial Grand Bösendorfer piano, after which the lounge is named.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Contacts
325 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00