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Mathers Social Gathering in Orlando

Mathers Social Gathering

About

A popular and stylish speakeasy in the heart of downtown Orlando, styled with a vintage Prohibition-era vibe. The bar occupies the third floor of the historic Phoenix Building, which dates back to 1864.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
+14077451185

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00