Mathers Social Gathering in Orlando
About
A popular and stylish speakeasy in the heart of downtown Orlando, styled with a vintage Prohibition-era vibe. The bar occupies the third floor of the historic Phoenix Building, which dates back to 1864.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 01:00
Wednesday16:00 - 01:00
Thursday16:00 - 01:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00