Bellhop in Orlando
About
An atmospheric cocktail lounge set in the lobby of the historic Angebilt Building in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Featuring a 1920s vintage decor, the space operates as a conceptual coffee shop by day before transitioning into a stylish speakeasy-style bar with craft cocktails by night.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Parking
Contacts
37 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 22:00
Thursday16:00 - 02:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday16:00 - 02:00
Sunday16:00 - 22:00