Ka La Rooftop Lounge in Orlando
About
A popular rooftop venue in Orlando located on the 6th floor of the Cambria Hotel. It is known for its great city views, craft cocktails, and Mediterranean cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
6801 Visitors Cir Suite 600, Orlando, FL 32819
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00