Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen And Cocktails in Orlando
About
A popular and stylish gastropub-style restaurant and bar. The venue is known for its lively atmosphere, a creative Asian fusion tapas menu, and an original tiki-inspired cocktail list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1336 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday16:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00