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AC Sky Bar in Orlando

AC Sky Bar

About

A stylish and popular rooftop lounge located on the 18th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott in the heart of downtown Orlando. It is famous for its stunning bird's-eye views of the city skyline and sunsets.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

333 S Garland Ave Fl 18, Orlando, FL 32801
+14076352300

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 23:30
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:30