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Blue Martini in Orlando

Blue Martini

About

A popular and stylish lounge bar located at the Pointe Orlando entertainment complex on International Drive. The venue is known for its 42 signature martinis, live music, and one of the best Happy Hour deals in town.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

9101 International Dr #1182, Orlando, FL 32819
+14074472583

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00