Blue Martini in Orlando
About
A popular and stylish lounge bar located at the Pointe Orlando entertainment complex on International Drive. The venue is known for its 42 signature martinis, live music, and one of the best Happy Hour deals in town.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Live music
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
9101 International Dr #1182, Orlando, FL 32819
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 02:00
Tuesday18:00 - 02:00
Wednesday18:00 - 02:00
Thursday18:00 - 02:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00