Proper Orlando in Orlando
About
Orlando’s first vinyl listening lounge and cocktail bar, featuring a mid-century modern aesthetic. DJs play exclusively on vinyl through a high-fidelity sound system, dropping R&B, soul, classic hip-hop, afrobeats, and dancehall.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
112 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 21:00