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Proper Orlando in Orlando

Proper Orlando

About

Orlando’s first vinyl listening lounge and cocktail bar, featuring a mid-century modern aesthetic. DJs play exclusively on vinyl through a high-fidelity sound system, dropping R&B, soul, classic hip-hop, afrobeats, and dancehall.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

112 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
+18773577770

Extra Info

HOURS
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 21:00