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Kadence in Orlando

Kadence

About

An exclusive Michelin-starred Japanese sushi and sake bar in Orlando, celebrated for its premium omakase tasting menus prepared by the chef directly in front of guests.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1809 Winter Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32803

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 20:00
Tuesday16:00 - 20:00
Wednesday16:00 - 20:00
Friday16:00 - 20:00
Saturday16:00 - 20:00
Sunday09:00 - 12:00