Kadence in Orlando
About
An exclusive Michelin-starred Japanese sushi and sake bar in Orlando, celebrated for its premium omakase tasting menus prepared by the chef directly in front of guests.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1809 Winter Park Rd, Orlando, FL 32803
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 20:00
Tuesday16:00 - 20:00
Wednesday16:00 - 20:00
Friday16:00 - 20:00
Saturday16:00 - 20:00
Sunday09:00 - 12:00