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Strand in Orlando

Strand

About

A cozy neighborhood American restaurant in Orlando, Florida, renowned for its seasonal Comfort/Southern-inspired dishes. The seasonal American menu is filled with nostalgic Southern touches, featuring minimalist presentation designed to let the natural flavors of the ingredients shine. From local tomatoes to fresh citrus, every dish delivers a comforting, homestyle experience.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

807 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803
+14079207744

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00