Sushi Saint in Orlando
About
A Michelin-awarded premium Temaki sushi bar (hand-crafted temaki rolls) and lounge led by Chef Michael Collantes. The venue also features an exclusive 8-seat Omakase dining room offering a 12-course tasting menu.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
400 Pittman St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00