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Sushi Saint in Orlando

Sushi Saint

About

A Michelin-awarded premium Temaki sushi bar (hand-crafted temaki rolls) and lounge led by Chef Michael Collantes. The venue also features an exclusive 8-seat Omakase dining room offering a 12-course tasting menu.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

400 Pittman St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32801
+16893233028

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00