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June in Orlando

June

About

A highly rated modern Mexican restaurant located in the prestigious Thornton Park neighborhood of Downtown Orlando, featured in the Michelin Guide.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

700 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
+13212061243

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00