June in Orlando
About
A highly rated modern Mexican restaurant located in the prestigious Thornton Park neighborhood of Downtown Orlando, featured in the Michelin Guide.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Private dining
Table reservations
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
700 E Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday16:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00