Sparrow in Orlando
About
A refined and cozy wine bar and lounge located in the North Quarter District of Downtown Orlando. This stylish, adults-only (21+) speakeasy-style venue is renowned for its romantic atmosphere, curated wine list, and Southern European cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
807 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00