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Osteria Ester in Orlando

Osteria Ester

About

A lively and stylish Italian-American restaurant in Orlando, created as a tribute to classic New Jersey family-style red-sauce joints and the cozy atmosphere of Sunday dinners.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

629 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
+14072033577

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 16:00