Osteria Ester in Orlando
About
A lively and stylish Italian-American restaurant in Orlando, created as a tribute to classic New Jersey family-style red-sauce joints and the cozy atmosphere of Sunday dinners.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
629 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 22:00
Saturday17:00 - 22:00
Sunday17:00 - 16:00