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Otto's High Dive in Orlando

Otto's High Dive

About

A popular Cuban-Floridian rum bar and restaurant recommended by the Michelin Guide, inspired by the spirit of old Cuba and tropical Florida.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2304 E Robinson St, Orlando, FL 32803
+13212317902

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 23:00
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday16:00 - 23:00
Thursday16:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00