Victoria & Albert's in Orlando
About
An iconic fine-dining restaurant in Orlando, located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. It offers an exquisite multi-course menu, impeccable service, and a luxurious Victorian atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
4401 Floridian Wy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 20:05
Wednesday17:30 - 20:05
Thursday17:30 - 20:05
Friday17:30 - 20:05
Saturday17:30 - 20:05