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Victoria & Albert's in Orlando

Victoria & Albert's

About

An iconic fine-dining restaurant in Orlando, located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. It offers an exquisite multi-course menu, impeccable service, and a luxurious Victorian atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

4401 Floridian Wy, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
+14079395277

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 20:05
Wednesday17:30 - 20:05
Thursday17:30 - 20:05
Friday17:30 - 20:05
Saturday17:30 - 20:05